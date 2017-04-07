KARACHI - As many as 100 suspects were arrested in raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis on Thursday. Rangers claimed to have arrested Raheem and recovered weapons from his possession. It said it also conducted a raid in Sachal locality and arrested five drug peddlers, Zubair, Ghulam Haider, Imam Bux, Ismael and Ghulam Abbas and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from them. Similarly, the paramilitary force said it held two illegal immigrants from Ittehad Town.

Mochko police said it had nabbed a gangster, associated with Baba Ladla gang of Lyari, and also recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said the man had confessed to have killed over 14 people on ethnic grounds and later throwing their bodies in different parts of the city.

It further said he had also been nominated in several other criminal cases.

Likewise, Nipper police claimed to have rounded up bandits, Nadeem, Rizwan and Sulaman Pasha besides recovering weapons and snatched vehicles from them.

It said that those held were involved in number of robberies and street crimes. Meanwhile, city police said it had arrested at least 77 criminals during the ongoing operation and had also recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that those taken into custody included militants, bandits and other criminals.