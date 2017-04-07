KARACHI - At least five people died while four others were wounded due to landsliding in city’s District West on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Ittehad Town where at least nine people got buried under debris that fell from a nearby hill.

Police said that scores of illegal structures had been built over the hills. “An avalanche fell on a house, claiming the lives of 45 years old Zamir Gull, Kainat, 22, Iqra, 18, Abdullah, 11, Atif, 10, while Nagina, 38, Roama, 13, Zehra, 12, and seven years old Muskan were wounded,” it added.

The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said that Atif was the relative of Zamir while rest of the children were his sons and daughters.

It further said that authorities had warned the residents to evacuate their houses, which they refused.

Officials said it was essential to remove such illegal housing schemes to preempt such kinds of incidents in future.

Three found dead

at men’s salon

Meanwhile, three people were found dead at a men’s salon in North Nazimabad on Thursday.

Police said that colleagues of the victims were opening the shop in the morning when they found them dead. The victims were identified as Irshad, Jahangir and Ali.

The initial investigation suggests that the victims had left the generator running before sleeping in the shop at night. Resultantly, they died due to suffocation because of gas leakage.

The victims used to sleep in the shop at night and usually used the generator for electricity.

The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

SSP Central Muqaddas Haider said that the fatalities apparently had occurred due to gas leakage from the generator in Block E of the area.

Haider added that FIR of the incident depended on the postmortem report of the deceased.