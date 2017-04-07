SUKKUR - The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday paid a visit to examination center of Public School Sukkur where annual examinations of SSC Part I and II were in progress.

On the occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that education is a power and our youth could perform their due role in the development and progress of the country.

He said that knowledge and merit are vital for character building and personality development.

Shah advised the students to refrain themselves from unfair means and firmly believe in merit culture. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of examinations.

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur Professor Syed Ghulam Mujutba Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Raheem Bux Maitlo, SSP Amjad Shaikh and others also accompanied the leader of the opposition.

Earlier, he inaugurated Pakistan Sweet Home, built at the cost of Rs 80 million and handed over the hostel facility for homeless children and orphans to its management on Wednesday evening.

The head of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurrad Khan and PPP leaders including former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, Manzoor Hussain Wattoo and others were present on the occasion.

The event was also addressed by Director, Pakistan Baitul Mal, Adnan Majeed and Assistant Director of Sweet Home, Sukkur, Shabbir Memon.