KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday that the party was going to launch a decisive movement, which would either spill the blood of PSP workers or solve people’s problems.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Kamal said, “PSP is all set to take on Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) provincial government over its incompetence and it will not let the government run its affairs until it resolves people’s issues.”

PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and others, including Anis Advocate, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Waseem Aftab, Iftikhar Randhawa, Ashfaque Mangi, were also present on the occasion.

“I and Anis Qaimkhani came back to the country with the agenda to rid the people of the miserable condition they are living in,” he said, and added, “We are not declaring any time frame for this campaign, but I and Anis, along with other party leaders, will sit outside the press club until solution to these issues.”

Lashing out at Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Kamal said that so-called stakeholders of the city had joined hands with the PPP’s Sindh government in 2008. “MQM had initially raised the voice against the negligence of the then government, but the very next day the party’s leaders showered petals on PPP leader Rehman Malik, on the orders of their high-command in London,” PSP chairman said, and added, “Every one witnessed the gimmick of quitting and rejoining the provincial government by MQM.”

Kamal further recalled that MQM leaders on the orders from London held a press conference at which they adopted harshest possible tone against the PPP, but later gave a warm welcome to PPP leaders at party headquarters.

Kamal reminisced that in 2013, MQM had decided not to join the provincial government and left the field open for PPP. “It was during this period that the Sindh government deprived the local government of the key departments, including Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Karachi Building Control Authority (KBCA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Master Plan Departments,” he added.

Addressing the citizens of Karachi, PSP chairman said that MQM sold your mandate to PPP. “The issues like lack of medicines in hospitals, broken roads and heaps of garbage across the city did not raise their heads in a day. People should realise that MQM is the reason behind all this,” he emphasised.

He then presented the party demands, including the announcement of KIV phase II, devolution of KDA, KBCA and Master Plan to the mayor, setting up five transfer stations for lifting of garbage, placement of the mayor at the head of KW&SB along with requisite powers, introduction of required bus service in Karachi, resettlement of Rs100 billion illegally charged by K-Electric, management of development projects by the local government, formation of provincial finance commission and legislation against the illegal occupation of land in Karachi.