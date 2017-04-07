MIRPURKHAS - One of the jawans of Pak Army, Sajid Jatt, who had embraced martyrdom in a suicide bomb explosion in Lahore on Wednesday along with other military personnel while supporting the census staff, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on Thursday in village Balkhori, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad, amidst hundreds of mourners with full military protocol.

Body of Sajid arrived at his village Balkhori early in the morning, while Lieutenant Colonel Amjad Ali along with other personnel also arrived and before his burial full military protocol was given to him. Later he was buried in his ancestral graveyard. Hundreds of villagers, notables and military personnel attended his funeral. Flower wreaths were laid at his grave on behalf of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Commander of Pak Military Qamar Javed Bajwa and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while the national flag was also hoisted over his grave. The deceased has left behind a widow and a mother. Earlier, when he was serving in Wana, his father Younus Jatt had passed away.