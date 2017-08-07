KHAIRPUR - A 13-year-old girl was gang raped in Kandiaro on Sunday.

According to details, three unidentified persons kidnapped a girl, Zameeran Solangi, near Kandiaro, and gang raped her. When she went unconscious the culprits left her and ran away.

On hearing her cry, people of the area reached the spot and shifted her to THQ Kandiaro for treatment where her condition is stated to be critical.

Kandiaro police after receiving information raided some places for the arrest of accused. According to police one suspect Kamran Pirzado was arrested and interrogation is underway.

Police had not registered the case till the filing of this story.

Intermediate student arrested

Gambat police on Sunday arrested 12th class student, and recovered weapons.

According to police, police team raided a house at Makhdoom mohalla and arrested one boy Arshad Ali Narejo and recovered one G-3 Rifle and one TT pistol from his possession. Police said the boy was already wanted in many cases.

Police has registered the case against the boy and is investigating.

Meanwhile relatives of the boy told newsmen that no weapon was recovered from him, and police was doing all this on the behest of their rivals.

Tortured body of youth found

Tortured body of a youth was recovered near Sangi on Sunday.

According to Dadloi police, a body of youth Abdul Ghaffar Seelro was recovered from village Bakhshoo seelro near Sangi.

Police said the body was tortured to death and thrown in front of the house of deceased and body was shifted to Pano Aqil hospital for legal formalities.

Police is investigating the matter, said SHO police station Dadloi.

Our Staff Reporter