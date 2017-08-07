KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that across the board accountability of all corrupt elements, including politicians, is must for sustainable development of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the nation should not allow Nawaz Sharif another opportunity to become a political martyr.

He said, “We have had enough of political gimmickry by corrupt elements and now this farce needs to be stopped for good.”

He further said that Pakistan was not formed for political dynasties. “People of Pakistan are not slaves to be ruled by dynasties like Sharifs, Bhuttos and Zardaris,” he pointed out.

He stressed that time was ripe to foil the exploitive tactics of these political families.

Altaf said that action should be taken against all big fish, who had got huge bank loans waived off.

Demanding that sale of precious national institutions for peanuts in the name of so-called privatisation be probed, Pasban president said that joint investigation teams should also be formed to see why national assets like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were suffering losses while smaller private airlines and steel mills were going great guns.

He also demanded probe into the tendency of borrowing huge foreign loans for unnecessary projects that had only increased the already existing burden of loans on the citizens.

Altaf said the process of accountability should be further widened and more big fish be taken to the task. “The whole nation wants to see the country free from the menace of corruption,” he said, and added, “Trillions of rupees are wasted due to mega corruption at higher levels and if these funds are saved and properly spent on education, healthcare, agriculture, job creation and improving civic infrastructure the rampant poverty in Pakistan could be reduced to a large extent.”

Our Staff Reporter