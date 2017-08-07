KARACHI - The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Sunday announced the results of annual examinations -2017 of Science and General Groups, at a ceremony held to award gold medals, cash prizes and merit certificates to the first three position holders.

First two positions in Science Group went to boys and in General Group the first three positions were bagged by girls.

BSEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin, while announcing the results, said that in Science Group, total 1,54,499 students had appeared and 1,12,369 were declared successful in all subjects, making the pass percentage 72.73.

Total registered candidates were 1,55,469.

He said 18,800 students had secured A-One grade, 29118 A-grade, 30672 B-grade, 23786 C-grade, 9241 D-grade and 321 got E-grade.

About the General Group-- Regular and Private, he said 23060 students had appeared against 23124 registered male and female candidates.

“Total passed candidates numbered 14055, which makes 60.95 percent. 229 were tagged as A-One, 1436 as A, 3609 as B, 5234 as C, 3061 as D and 213 were placed in E grade,” he said.

In Science Group, Ali Zia Khan s/o Ziaul Islam Khan, won first position by securing 798 marks; with 93.88 percent of total marks. He was student of KBV CAA Model School and College, near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Syed Affan Ahmed Bukhari s/o Syed Waqar Ahmed Bukhari, got second position by obtaining 795 numbers; 93.52 percent. He was student of The Crescent Academy, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Laraib Shahzad d/o Shahzad Ahmed was awarded third position. She obtained 794 marks; 93.41 percent. She was the student of Programmer School, North Karachi.

In General Group, Hafiza Romaisa Abrar D/o Abrar Arar Ahmed, won first position by securing 774 marks; 91.05 percent. She was the student of Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, North Nazimabad.

Sanobia Akram d/o Akram Ali bagged second position by obtaining 763 marks; 89.76 percent. She is from the same school, while Zujaja d/o Imran Ahmed clinched the third position who secured 758 marks; with 89.17 percent. She was the student of Citizen Secondary School, Bath Island.

Among the Special Children candidates, Absa School for the Deaf, Korangi got the first three positions.

On the occasion, BSEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin informed that he had constituted a committee—consisting of Control Examinations, Deputy Control and Assistant Control-- to address the

grievances of the students relating to the board exams.

He also announced that against the past practice, now the students would get marks sheet or get marks verified sheet in one hour from the board office after depositing the fees.

He assured the students and their parents that this year the answer sheets were re-checked before compiling the results of matriculation Science and General groups. This would minimize the cases of scrutiny. However, the scrutiny forms could be downloaded from the BSEK website.

Former minister for science and technology Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, who was the chief guest, spoke of the increasing importance of science and technology and urged the need for serious efforts from the government and private sector for promoting research and development.

"Now, only knowledge-based economy would bring prosperity in a country. Science and technology has lessened the importance of natural resources," he argued.

