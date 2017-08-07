KARACHI - Doors of the Governor House are open for all the political parties, said Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday.

He was talking to a three-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Mirpurkhas. The delegation was led by the Member of Sindh Assembly from Mirpurkhas, Zafar Kamali.

Coordinator of the President Tariq Choudhry was also present on the occasion, says a statement of the Governor House issued here.

Zubair said that the doors of the Governor House are open for all the political parties and he would welcome any party that wants to meet him for the resolution of problems of the people.

He pointed out that the federal government was taking steps on priority basis for development of the province so as to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people.

The governor was of the view that Mirpurkhas, the fourth largest city of the province, lacked basic facilities, infrastructure and this was having an impact on the standard of living of dwellers.

He said that problems of Mirpurkhas should be resolved and that he would draw the attention of the federal government towards this.

Zubair met separately with the delegations of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mirpurkhas, Mirpurkhas Press Club, and Muslim League Ladies Wing.

The problems of Mirpurkhas and their resolution came under discussion.

APP