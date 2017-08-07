Kandhkot - A jirga was held here on Sunday under the supervision of Provincial Minister Mir Hazaar Khan Bijarani and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani to settle a four-year-old tribal dispute, which has so far claimed the lives of six persons.

The jirga was attended by notables of the area as well as representatives of both the tribes.

After listening to the viewpoints of both the tribes, Khosa and Mahamdani, and recording statements of the witnesses, the verdict was finally announced according to which both the tribes were found guilty. Over Rs7 million were imposed on both the parties as a penalty.

While Mahamdani clan was found guilty of killing four people, Khosa tribe was found responsible for killing two persons of Mahamdani tribe. Rs5 million were imposed on Mahamdani community while Rs2.6 million were imposed on Khosa clan.

The warring clans were made to pay Rs1 million on the spot while the remaining amount will be paid in three installments. Both clans accepted the decision and finally announced to end their hostilities.

It is worth mentioning here that locals always appreciate the tribal jirgas as they get timely justice and quick relief.

Especially at a time when thousands of cases are pending in honourable courts, people have no option but to approach the jirgas for adjudication on their disputes.

Our Staff Reporter