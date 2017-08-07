KARACHI - Vowing to continue protests against the private power company, K- Electric, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday announced to hold demonstrations on 7th and 8th of August.

Naeem also rejected Karachi development budget of Rs22 billion and demanded that the amount be increased to Rs500 billion.

He was addressing a press conference here at party headquarters Idara-Noor-ul-Haq. JI other leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Zahid Askari, Najeeb Ayoubi, Imran Shahid and JI’s local government representatives were also present on the occasion.

Lambasting K-Electric administration, Naeem said that the party had been protesting against the power company for quite some time now, while the government had turned a blind eye to corruption within it, and instead was providing complete shelter to it.

“Furthermore the political parties instead of protesting against the KE have preferred to remain silent on the corruption of the power company.

He said that JI would not tolerate such tactics and had decided to continue its campaign of protests against the KE.

A protest would be held in New Sabzi Mandi On August 7, while the second one would be held on Shara-e-Quaideen on August 8, informed Naeem.

JI Karachi chief further said that at the time of election of a new prime minister, the federal government had approved a package for the port city to ensure the success of its candidate.

“JI rejects this package,” he said, and added that the federal government should own Karachi and announce a development package of Rs500 billion for the mega city with an aim to provide relief to its residents.

Talking about the performance of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter, he said that the mayor’s cleanliness drive had miserably failed to achieve its targets and the city was still presenting an image of a garbage dump.

He asked the mayor to focus on his performance instead of making hue and cry over limited powers. At the same time he asked the Sindh government to halt its interference in municipal affairs.

“It is unfortunate that people of the city are being supplied water containing elements of sewage while local and provincial governments, instead of taking notice of the issue, are doing politics,” he regretted.

“Both instead of playing games should make immediate arrangements for the provision of clean water supply in the city,” he counselled.

Our Staff Reporter