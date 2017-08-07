MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Governor Zubair Umer has said that PML (N) government has restored peace in the country, particularly in its economic hub, Karachi, after taking drastic steps with the support of all the departments as well as other political parties.

“As a result, the country’s economy has improved,” he added.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held at Ghouse Azam Chowk near Hyderabad railway crossing for donating a plot to Pakistan Medical Association. The ceremony was attended by Member Sindh Council PML (N) Raja Abdul Haq, office-bearers of PMA Mirpurkhas, journalists, NGOs, representatives, notables, PML(N) local office-bearers Raja Tanveer, Malik Ghaffar, Coordinator of President of Pakistan Ch Tarique, PML(N) youth wing Sindh president Raja Ansari, Professor Noor Muhammad Talib and people, including women.

He further said that during the last 20 to 30 years, Sindh government did not take tangible measures to ensure province’s progress, as a result it had descended into backwardness and lawlessness.

He added that when PML-N government had taken over after 2013 elections, law and order condition was very disturbed in

Karachi, and that time no institution was ready to take action against the terrorists. “However after coming to power, ex-prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, with the support of all the parties and institutions, launched an operation and managed to restore peace after four years,” he said, and added, “As a result, foreign investors are coming to invest here.”

He lamented that no power plant was installed in Sindh in the past, but Nawaz Sharif ensured allocation of huge amount for the power sector, and seven power plants would become functional in the province.

He further said that Nawaz’s government built four power plants with Thar coal, and these would be completed in March 2018.

The governor added that under the National Finance Commission, the federal government was providing heavy amounts to all provinces that had been doubled now and were being spent on development projects of the provinces.

Zubair said that the federal government was working with all political parties.

Regarding loadshedding, he said that those not paying their bills would be deprived of power supply. “More defaulters are coming from interior Sindh,” he disclosed.

He lamented that the federal government did not intervene in Sindh’s affairs earlier owing to Charter of Democracy, but now the inefficiency of the provincial government had compelled it to launch some big projects, including green line project, that will be completed in Nov and Dec 2017 and over 0.5m people would benefit from this.

“A project, K4, is under process to ensure end to the water shortage in Karachi,” he said, and added, “We had announced establishment of a university and an airport in Hyderabad that would be implemented soon.”

He also announced to resume the services of Mehran Express between Mirpurkhas and Karachi via Hyderabad, saying all arrangements have been finalised in this connection.

He lauded member Sindh council and leader Raja Abdul Haq and his family who were working for the welfare of masses in Mirpurkhas.

Earlier member Sindh council PML(N) Raja Abdul Haq briefed about his welfare projects being run in Mirpurkhas. He drew the governor’s attention towards various problems of Mirpurkhas district and demanded him announce special grant for its development, saying it had been ruined due to the neglect of PPP government.

Our Staff Reporter