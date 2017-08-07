KARACHI - A political worker was killed in an encounter here on Sunday. Police claimed that the deceased was affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), and was involved in over three dozen cases of crime, including target killings of law enforcers.

According to details, the encounter took place near Saddam Chowk in Saeedabad when the personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police raided a hideout on a tip off.

CTD SSP Munir Sheikh told media that the encounter ensued when firing at the CTD personnel began from inside the hideout, and the criminals tried to escape, adding that police also fired back and one of them was killed after a brief encounter. “His accomplice, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire,” the SSP elaborated.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons in the raid.

His body was later shifted to a morgue after the completion of medicolegal formalities at Civil Hospital.

His family later identified him as Imran aka Funter, son of Shakeel. He was a resident of Korangi.

CTD officials claimed that the deceased was associated with the Korangi sector of MQM-L and was a close aide of MQM-L’s notorious target killer Raees Mamma.

Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

MQM-L condemns Imran’s killing

On the other hand, the party and family members of the deceased have alleged that he has been killed in a fake encounter.

However, the family also demanded the authorities concerned conduct an inquiry into the ‘fake’ encounter.

Three militants nabbed

Meanwhile, three suspected militants of a banned outfit were arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Reports state that the militants arrested belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban's Swat chapter.

They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further questioning. They were accused of being involved in several cases of crime and terrorism, particularly in recent attacks on police in Karachi's Korangi and Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

At least three policemen and a passerby were killed when gunmen riding three motorcycles had targeted a police mobile in Korangi on July 21.

However, few days after, a traffic policeman was killed and another was wounded by armed motorcyclists on Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

The investigators believed that a same group of militants was behind these incidents on the basis of forensic reports.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned, including Sindh IGP spokesperson, did not confirm the arrests.