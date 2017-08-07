KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh distributed national flags among citizens in connection with the Independence Day.

He visited Gulstan-e-Johar, Dalmia, Johar Morre and other localities along with PTI Minority Wing leader Cheelaram, Jansher Junejo and others, and distributed national flags.

Talking to media men, he said that PTI would not only celebrate the day of independence, but the whole month with same fervour and zeal.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader, but the rulers who came later looted the country with both hands.

He said they would distribute 100,000 national flags among citizens so that the national day could be celebrated in a befitting manner.

Sheikh said Chairman Imran Khan had been waging a struggle to save Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

He said the present government was friendly towards Modi and was interested in maximising its wealth through corruption. “We, under the leadership of Imran Khan, would make a real Pakistan,” he said, and added, “We are not afraid of the external enemies but their agents in this country are bent upon bankrupting this country through corruption when they reach the corridors of power.

PTI leader pledged that the workers of PTI would foil all conspiracies, and would not allow anyone to cast an evil eye on the country.

On the occasion, Anwar Mehranvi, Dr Robeena Suleman, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Dua Bhutto, Iqra Batol, Sidra Qureshi, Kashif Nizami, Iftikhar Bangash, Fawad Ahmed and others also distributed the national flags.

PTI Minority Wing leader Cheelaram said on the occasion that the Hindu community had also laid sacrifices for this country.

He said this country is like a beautiful bouquet where people belonging to different faiths and castes lived peacefully.

He said the Hindu community would continue to play their due role for development of Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter