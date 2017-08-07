HYDERABAD : Three inmates imprisoned in Central Jail Hyderabad have been booked for attempted murder and attempted suicide on the complaint of the jail police at Baldia police station here Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that 2 prisoners, Anb Rind son of Allah Warayo Rind and Ashraf Rind son of Abdul Hakeem Rind, slit their throats with the shaving blades in a bid to force the jail administration to accept their demands.

When the third prisoner Waseem Nizamani son of Dad Khan Nizamani, who was also imprisoned in the same barrack, began to slit his throat 3 other inmates in the same barrack tried to stop him. The spokesman said Sahib Channa, Shahzad Maseeh and Sharafat Jatoi got injured while trying to snatch the shaving blade from Nizamani who succeeded in injuring his own throat as well. The jail sources informed that Anb Rind had been convicted with life imprisonment in a murder case while the other 2 were under trial prisoners.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Deen Mohammad Laghari told that the 3 prisoners had made illegal demands from the jail authorities which were not accepted after which they attempted the suicide. He told that an FIR against the 3 prisoners had been lodged on his complaint.