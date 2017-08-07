KARACHI - Karachi Transport Action Committee (KTAC) on Sunday demanded early completion of under-construction projects in the metropolis, due to delay in these development projects Karachiites facing massive difficulties.

This was stated a statement issued by KTAC President Muhammad Ashraf Banglori, Banglori said that development projects in the metropolis are causing enormous traffic issues. A lot of difficulties are being faced by the citizen.

KTAC president criticized poor planning for development projects and mismanagement of traffic police. He further said that due to ongoing development projects citizens are facing massive difficulties in reaching their destinations, timely.

He blamed that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) for slow pace of work and failure to repair sewerage lines as motorists were facing problems.

He also accused KMC of slackness and ignoring people's miseries. People are suffering instead of being benefited from these slow development activities, he said.

He requested city, provincial and federal authorities to pay heeds to these problems and resolve them at the earliest.

Six kg of Hashish recovered

Excise Police, Karachi claimed to have recovered six kilogram Hashish and arrested an accused. According to spokesperson, A team of Excise Police on a tip off conducted a raid recovered 6 kilogram hashish (Charas) from a rickshaw bearing no 5202 on main Manghopir near from Rashidabad and arrested accused rickshaw driver Riaz Khan. A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is underway. Meanwhile the minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the all officers concerned to accelerate their raids against drug peddlers and congratulated the Excise Police team on successful raid.