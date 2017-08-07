SHIKARPUR - A youngster, Sarfraz Ahmed Abro, 22, resident of Banguldero town of Larkana district, died here in Sadar Mohalla on Sunday due to severe heat.

According to his family, Abro had come to Shikarpur to attend a marriage party and he fainted due to severe heat. He was instantly moved to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

It should be mentioned here that power tripping, prolonged and unannounced loadshedding almost daily in city and its surroundings have further complicated the matters for the heat-stricken people.

Baby girl drowns

JACOBABAD (Staff Reporter): A two-year-old baby girl, identified as Ayesha, daughter of Javed, resident of Pechoha Phattak Mohalla, and Sameejo by caste, drowned in a water pond here on Sunday while playing beside it.

The divers fished out her body and handed it over to her family. Later, she was buried at her ancestral graveyard.

Our Staff Reporter