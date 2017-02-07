KARACHI : Muhammad Owais Jan, the event organiser of Baloch Culture Day, has said that despite hardships the people of Balochistan still love their culture and values while various programmes have been organised to celebrate the Baloch Culture Day on 28 February at Arts Council Karachi (ACK). He was addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday. Jan said the Balochis had a rich culture and language. “This is why we want to promote our culture, language and heritage by celebrating the Baloch Culture Day.” He further said that seminars and exhibitions will be organised to mark the day. “Students and families will participate in programs to express their interest and love for their culture and language,” he added. He informed that in collaboration with big media groups, an event will be held at ACK where folk singers and other artistes had been invited to perform. He said special programmes, including Balochi songs, dance performances, music, costumes show and traditional activities have been arranged to mark the day with enthusiasm.

He further said that an art and a film exhibition will also be hosted, where graduates from institutions like SZABIST and NAPA will screen their short films. “Pakistan's first ever Balochi film Hammal O Mahgani will be screened that is much awaited part of the event,” he concluded.