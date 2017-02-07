Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan called on former president and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in Pakistan during the meeting. Senator Rehman Malik was also present during the meeting.

Dr Ishratul Ebad said that only a ticket is required to return to the country while no formal announcement is needed for the purpose.

Dr Ishratul Ebad has denied the reports of joining the Pakistan People’s Party and said that he enjoys a very good relation with Asif Zardari. He further said that he has no contact with MQM-Pakistan or MQM-London.