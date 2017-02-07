KARACHI - President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday inaugurated the Fauji Fertilizer Power Plant with a generation capacity of 118 mega watts.

Addressing a ceremony held here at Bin Qasim to mark the occasion, he said the coal powered plant at Bin Qasim was an important addition to the public-private initiative against the energy deficit in the country.

He said, "Pakistan is steadily improving its power generation capacities and the recent addition through Fauji Foundation plant will be equally beneficial for Karachi."

Appreciating active involvement of the private sector in the endeavour, the president said that the joint efforts would help the country overcome the power shortage by next year.

He said the government had framed an ‘efficient’ energy policy, which, he claimed, had put the country on the path to economic prosperity. “This growth is to be sustained on a strong and steady basis,” he added.

"The government is also equally focusing on the agriculture sector and for the purpose has not only reduced the prices of Fertilizers, but has also enhanced purchase rates of wheat," Mamnoon said, and hoped that this would ultimately benefit the farmers.

Bin Qasim plant to

provide 52 MW to K-Electric

The 118 MW coal power plant, a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL), inaugurated here on Monday, will provide 52 MW to K-Electric on sustainable basis.

FFBL Chief Executive and Managing Director Lt Gen (r) Haroon Aslam, while talking to media, said FFBL's Power Company (FPCL) had entered into a long-term agreement for 30 years.

"The plant besides providing 52 MW of electricity to K-Electric will also meet steam requirements of FFBL's fertilizer plant," he said. The FFBL chief said the plant, one of the earliest coal power plants in the country, to become operational, was capable of using both imported and indigenous coal as its fuel.

Haroon said the project featured a completely covered coal yard with extensive plantation and strict environmental control system to have minimum impact on the environment. He commended the project team for their strong in-house technical capabilities coupled with vigour, enthusiasm and handwork.

Group General Manager of FFBL Aamir Ahsan said completion and commissioning a unique and capital intensive coal-based power generation facility within two years was challenging. “The most challenging task for the project team was to undertake it on a Non-Turkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract (EPC) approach,” he said.