KARACHI - A fire broke out at a cotton godown in SITE Area on Monday evening, gutting it down completely.

After the news broke, fire tenders immediately reached the site and participated in the fire extinguishing work.

Fire brigade spokesperson said that initially two fire tenders were rushed to the site; however, nine more fire tenders were later dispatched.

The spokesperson said that the fire broke out at one of the godowns in the SITE area, adding that the firefighters faced difficulties in extinguishing it as the area was congested. “However, the firefighters were able to put down the blaze after breaking walls of the godown,” he said, and added, “The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

Police officials also reached the site and dispersed the crowd gathered at the site. Police officials conjectured that the fire apparently broke out accidentally while further investigation was underway.