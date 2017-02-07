KHAIRPUR - The first Pre-Entry Test 2017 for admission in Departments of Business Administration, Computer Science & IT and English was held at Ghotki Campus of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Monday.

Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, Former Chief Minister Sindh & MNA and Professor Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur visited the examination halls.

Speaking to the candidates, Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar said, “Our dream to provide higher education to our students at their doorstep has successfully materialised.”

He said that education was an agent of change, development and peace. “Now Ghotki is called a hub of educational institutions,” he added.

He claimed that it was due to his untiring efforts, that educational institutions of repute were established and were now imparting quality education.

Mahar lauded the efforts of SALU for the operation of Ghotki Campus within a short span of time.

Professor Dr Parveen Shah said, “Today I am extremely happy that Ghotki Campus is operational with the generous help of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan and with the support of Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar.”

“This is a big achievement in the pursuit of higher education,” he said and added, “I am optimistic that this campus will be converted into a full-fledged university within a short span of time to cater to the academic needs of people of this area.

Dr. Shah expressed complete satisfaction over the arrangements made for conducting the entry test.

Prof. Dr. Noor Shah Bukhari, Director Ghotki Campus, briefed the guests about the historic and geographic importance of the area and also shed light on programmes at the campus.

“More than 200 candidates appeared in the test,” he informed.

Prof. Dr. Lutfullah Mangi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Shaikarpur Campus, Prof. Dr. Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Main Campus, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Media Coordinator, Mr. Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto, Director Admissions and others were present during the test.