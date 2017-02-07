KARACHI : Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar has said that the government is aware with the problems of business community and is working to solve these on priority basis. He said that the role of businessmen was very important in the economic development. “Therefore, they will be provided facilities so that they could continue to play their role in the national development,” he said while talking to a 20-member delegation of Businessman Panel, led by its Senior Vice Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain, here on Monday.

The governor said that the government was committed to resolving all infrastructural, energy and tax related issues and asked the taxation authorities not to harass businessmen. "Our exports can only rebound when we provide incentives to the exports sector,” he said, adding that the government had taken steps to strengthen external trade. The governor claimed that the government had achieved a lot during the last three years and that the country was heading towards a bright future. The governor further boasted that the government had achieved almost all the objectives it had set out to achieve while, at the same time, successfully meeting the challenges of extremism, terrorism and chronic energy shortages.

The governor said that difficult decisions on vital national matters were now being taken with consensus, adding that huge investment was pouring in the energy sector and several new projects were in the pipeline.

He added that projects in solar, coal and nuclear, besides the three new power generation plants, would be run with LNG soon.

On the occasion, Mian Zahid Hussain and other business leaders said that they unconditionally supported vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

They lauded the government for taking serious steps to overcome energy shortages, and supported the decision of the government to expedite work on TAPI gas pipeline project.