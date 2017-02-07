KARACHI : Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui, Coordinator, Interfaith Commission for Peace and Harmony (ICPH) has urged world community to extend both moral and political support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOP).

Addressing a seminar organised at Muzzafarabad Colony, Landhi, he said expression of solidarity with the people of Kashmir must be more focused upon.

“All Pakistanis extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination," he said, and added, "This right of Kashmiris is enshrined in the "UN Charter" and is relevant to UN resolutions.

Allama Siddiqui also a designated Ambassador of Peace said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was also an occasion to pay tributes to the countless sacrifices of the valiant people of Kashmir who have remained resolute and steadfast in the face of oppression spanning more than six decades. "All Pakistanis are firmly committed to a just and peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir," he said. The scholar regretted that for more than six decades, the Kashmir issue remained on the agenda of the UN as an unfulfilled obligation.