KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has urged the business community to fight for rights of Karachi by joining hands with the local government.

“We need to speak for the city before worrying about our factories or imports and exports,” he said, and added, “Problems confronting this city concern everyone, but unfortunately only we are taking them seriously.”

He expressed these views during a visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here on Monday.

He was accompanied by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jamil and others, whereas FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail, Vice President Ishtiaq Beg, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Mirza Ikhtiar Beg, Ghazala Saifi, Khalid Tawab and other FPCCI office- bearers and members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the business community, he stressed the need for raising voice for the city, which, he added, as a result of total negligence, had been devastated and its citizens were facing lots of problems.

He said that he was ready to resign from the post of mayor if somebody else could solve Karachi’s problems within a year. “This is a joke that the city is being run by those who have not been given the mandate by its people,” he lamented.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra called upon the businessmen to acquaint the city government with their problems.

He urged the businessmen and traders to feel for the city, for the betterment of industrial areas.

“Lahore should be developed and likewise the whole Pakistan should progress, but the financial injustice to Karachi must be stopped,” he demanded.

Earlier the president of FPCCI, Zubair F Tufail, in his welcome address, said the city of Karachi played a key role in the national economy, but now this city was also facing severe problems and the Sindh government and the federal government must take necessary steps to solve these on a war footing.

He expressed the hope that the mayor, having complete knowledge of the problems of the city, would succeed in solving all these problems.

He also said that he would communicate to the chief minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar the issues raised by the mayor so that the required funds could be released as soon as possible.

FPCCI Vice President Mirza Ishtiaq Beg and others also spoke on the occasion.