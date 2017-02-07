Karachi - Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on internet cafés operating without proper video surveillance and recording systems.

The internet cafés shall be required to preserve the recording for one year. Moreover the owners of all internet cafes shall keep CNIC copies along with cabin numbers and usage time of all persons using the net café.

In a handout issued on Monday, the provincial government issued these directives along with further authorising the SHOs of concerned police stations to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing in case of violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against internet cafes operating without surveillance and recording system and not keeping proper record including copies of CNIC, Cabin Number and usage timing.

However, for operating without proper video surveillance and recording system, no complaint would be lodged before expiry of 15 days of issuance of formal Notice by SHO to the net café operator to install the surveillance system.