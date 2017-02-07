KHAIRPUR - The district and session judge Khairpur Sayed Ghulam Shah, on the directives of water sanitation judicial commission of Sindh High Court on Monday visited the sites of drainage and water supply schemes of the city.

The session judge visited Khaki Shah, Jamali village, and water testing lab Khairpur.

The judge also received information from the concerned authorities and got samples as well as photographs.

The judge will submit report to the judicial commission of the high court.