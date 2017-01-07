KARACHI - Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), formerly known as Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), on Friday staged a protest demonstration for the release of the missing party workers and urged the Supreme Court chief justice to take suo motu notice of the issue.

The demonstration was staged outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where party supporters asked the authorities to stop alleged victimisation of their party and release ASWJ activists immediately. They were carrying party flags and banners inscribed with various slogans.

Addressing the participants, ASWJ leader Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui, Allama Rab Nawaz Hanfi, Allama Taj Mohammad Hanfi, Syed Mohiuddin Shah and Maulana Khalid Mehmood said their party had initiated a movement for the recovery of the missing party workers. They said that protests would intensify if the rulers do not heed to the issue. “What is the crime of ASWJ leaders and workers? Why party activists are being victimised,” they asked.

If Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain and Asif Ali Zardari’s son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are taken into custody for investigation into corruption cases, it will be considered an attempt to derail democracy, they said. The rulers did not consider disappearance of ASWJ activists as an undemocratic and unconstitutional act, they said.

“We supported the National Action Plan (NAP), but it is unfortunate that party is being victimised through the NAP. This will not bring peace in the country,” they said. They urged the chief justice to take notice of “forced disappearances” of several ASWJ workers.