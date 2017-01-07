Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic deaths of seven children when they were overrun by an unruly train in Lodhran on Friday.

“Deaths of small children have sent mourning waves all over who heard the news. Not only their parents and relatives have gone through a deeply-felt pain but the tragic incident has saddened the entire country,” he said.

The PPP chairman expressed sympathies with those who lost their small sons and daughters and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families.

Bilawal stressed the need for an impartial accountability so that responsibility could be fixed and steps also taken to avert such mishaps in future.