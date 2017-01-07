KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro on Friday called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and informed him about arrival of Chinese machines on the port that would lift garbage from the city.

According to a spokesperson for Chief Minister’s House, the minister said that 200 small vehicles, 77 vehicles having dustbins and a large quantity of plastic and steel dustbins for household and commercial purposes were part of the consignment.

“Road washing, sweeping and other machinery is also in the consignment,” he said. The machines were being cleaned at the port and they would soon be on Karachi roads. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the minister to ensure clearance of machinery from the port as soon as possible and make it operational in the city within three weeks. It is pertinent to mention here that this machinery would be used in East and South districts of the city.–Staff Reporter