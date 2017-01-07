Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee to restructure the engineering side of Works & Services Department to improve its efficiency and capacity.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to review development schemes of Works & Services Department.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Works & Services Imdad Pitafi, ACS (Dev) Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Services Aijaz Memon, chief engineers and other concerned officers.

Briefing the chief minister, Minister of Works & Services Imdad Pitafi said that overall portfolio for 513 schemes of his department was Rs14 billion.

He added that out of 513 schemes, work on 438, including eight of buildings, was in progress, while the remaining 75 were new.

Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Waseem said that out of Rs14 billion, the government had released Rs10.7 billion against which Rs7.5 billion had been utilised which constituted 71 percent of the released amount. Secretary Works Aijaz Memon told the meeting that 26 schemes of 118-kilometer long roads, worth Rs1179.361 million, had been completed by December 2016.

“Under the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project of $197.8 million has been launched, with 13 percent Sindh government shares, while construction of six important roads have been approved on which work will start next week,” he informed.

Giving details of the roads, he said these included Tando Mohammad Khan to Badin (67 km), Digri-Naukot (55 km), Khyber-Sanghar via Tando Adam (64km), Sanghar-Mirpurkhas via Sindhri (63km), Sheranpur-Ratodero (36 km), and Thul to Kandhkot 328 km.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told pitafi that he would perform ground breaking ceremony of the roads on January 12, but there must be proper mobilisation of machinery and staff. “I want to see work on these roads round the clock,” he stated categorically.

Talking about the road projects, launched under the public private partnership, Pitafi said that 60 kilometers long Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road had been completed.

He further informed that construction of a new 18.9 kilometers long bridge on River Indus at Jhirk-Mullah Katyar Section was in final stages.

“The other projects initiated are dualisation of 30.6 km long Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge project, construction of M9-N5 20- km long Link Road project. This project would be launched for investor solicitation in February 2017.

The chief minister observed that the building side of the works department was very weak.

“That’s why the buildings they have built of Fisheries and other departments are not in a good condition,” he added.

The minister for works & services told the chief minister that there were six chief engineers, 42 executive engineers, 100 executive engineers and other staff.

To this the chief minister replied that there must be rationalization of the engineering staff.

He constituted a committee under ACS (Dev) M Waseem, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, one chief engineer and one expert to work out a plan to restructure the engineering side of the department.

“This must be submitted within a week so that works department could be made more efficient and strong,” he directed.