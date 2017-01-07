KARACHI - The controller of examinations at the Karachi University has announced that examination forms and fees for BA regular and private annual examinations 2016 will be accepted with late fee of Rs100 from January 9 to 11, 2017.

Regular candidates may submit forms and fees at their respective colleges, while the private candidates may submit forms and fees at bank counters at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, said a statement on Friday.

For regular candidates, fees for BA part 1 or part 2 would be Rs3,700, while for BA both parts would be Rs6,350. For private candidates of BA part 1 and part 2 fees will be Rs3,500. Fee for combined examination will be Rs6,100.

All those candidates who were enrolled/registered in 2010 or earlier shall appear in this annual examination of 2016 by paying Rs3,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee. They will be required to appear as per existing syllabus.