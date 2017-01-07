HYDERABAD - Police have claimed that a private college lecturer is responsible for the death of Sindh University student Naila who was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on January 1.

"You will be surprised to hear that this is a murder," Hyderabad Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khadim Hussain Rind said at a press conference here on Friday.

He said that suspect Anis Khaskheli, who is a lecturer at a private college in Jamshoro and a 2008 graduate from Sindh University's English Department, had been arrested and would be nominated in the FIR under sections 315 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

"This crime is Qatl Shibh-i-Amd, which means that a human being is exploited so much mentally and physically that they take their life," the DIG explained, adding that sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act would also be added to the FIR.

According to him, Khaskheli blackmailed Naila and refused her marriage proposal. "They became friends on Facebook and their relation continued for around three months," the DIG said. He said that sections of the ATA would be inserted in the FIR because the death scared the students and their parents. He said that many parents stopped sending their daughters to the Sindh University and its hostels. Sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act would also be included in the FIR because the electronic media was used as a medium of exploitation, he said.

Jamshoro SSP Tariq Wilayat, who was also present on the occasion, said that both Naila and Khaskheli had deleted all their mobile records – calls, messages, photographs and videos.

"This is the reason the case is taking time because of slow data retrieval," the SSP said.

The officials claimed that Naila's family had expressed their willingness to lodge an FIR with Jamshoro Police Station. They said that they had given the family both options – they could have the case registered on their own complaint or the state could become a complainant in this case.

The DIG expressed the hope that conclusion of the case would encourage other students and working women facing exploitation to seek police’s help.

CALL FOR INQUIRY INTO

STUDENT’S DEATH

The Sindh University Officers Welfare Association (SUOWA) has called for a fair inquiry into the mysterious death of student Naila Rind who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room.

The association put this demand on top of the 13-point "Charter of Demands", which was discussed, finalised and submitted to University of Sindh Acting Vice Chancellor Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday evening, according to a press release.

A six-member delegation of SUOWA consisting of President Ghulam Nabi Kaka, General Secretary Engineer Sajjad Hussain Shah, Vice President Iftikhar Ahmed Pathan, Joint Secretary Aachar Khan Ahmedani, Finance Secretary Maula Bakhsh Rind and Press Secretary Nadir Ali Mugheri reached the VC Office and submitted their charter of demands to the acting vice chancellor.

The association demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. It said that a high level judicial commission must be set up to find the cause of death of final year student Naila Rind.

The other demands included promotion of officers, issuance of updated seniority lists, removal of in-charges and conveners from various sections, award of next grade to officers as well as computer programmers completing five-year service as given in the varsity code and allot proper offices to officers working at different directorates.

The association warned that if the university management failed to accept these demands, a strong movement would be launched.