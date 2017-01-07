KHAIRPUR - The residents of around 80 localities of Khairpur city are facing great difficulties due to poor performance of the staff of municipal committee.

The sanitation staff have made it a routine to come to work only when complaints start piling up, while streets in Sirai Ghanwer Khan, Bachal Shah, Shaheedabad, Altaf Colony, Abid Colony and other areas are littered with garbage and the sewage is seen flowing in the streets. “Therefore, the residents, especially women, children and old people, are facing great trouble.

A social worker, Farhan Mahar, told this scribe that he had complained to the concerned authorities several times, but they did not send the sanitary staff.

He further said that he had also requested MC Councillor Abdul Wahab Soomro, but the situation was same.

Meanwhile residents of Latif Colony held a protest demonstration against the contractor, Dadan Phulpoto, on Friday.

They said that the contractor had not completed the work according to specification and the quality of the work was also not satisfactory.

They demanded the higher authorities to probe the matter and ensure that drainage system of the colony was made functional.

They appealed to Khairpur Deputy Commissioner and TMA to take serious action against the contractor; otherwise they reserved the right to submit a petition in the Sindh High Court.

Meanwhile, the staff of Gambat municipal on Friday strongly protested against the non-payment of salaries for over two months.

By Abdul Ghaffar Mahar