KARACHI - Rao Anwar has managed to regain the charge as Malir District police chief where he served for eight years, a notification issued by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja said on Friday.

Rao, considered encounter specialist, had been suspended in September last year following the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan from his residence in Karachi's Buffer Zone area. Rao had labeled Khawaja as the chief of target killing team and also passed pungent remarks against the Sindh police high-ups and the Sindh government.

Following his suspension, the government had launched an inquiry against him, but found nothing to prove him guilty and reinstated him. Rao, considered a close aide of Sindh’s ruling elite, resumed his duties as Malir district chief while SSP Javed Akber Riaz replaced Rao as Chief of Sindh Police’s Forensic Division.

It’s worth mentioning here that Rao has become the longest serving police officer posted in the same district for last many years. Following his suspension, Rao challenged it in the Sindh High Court. According to Anwar’s petition, the raid conducted to arrest Izhar was in accordance with the law. “Before making the arrest, I had fulfilled all the formalities, but unfortunately I was transferred” Rao had argued.

The SSP, who was facing five serious criminal allegations, including land grabbing, has been given a ‘clean chit’ about a month after his reinstatement.

He was exonerated during a departmental inquiry conducted against him by Criminal Investigation Agency (DIG) Dr Jameel Ahmed on the orders of the Sindh government.

It also merits mention here that the moment Rao was handed a clean chit, he sought posting in District Malir, but the authorities declined to give him the charge and offered to him posting in any other district of Karachi, except Malir, including specialized unit of Karachi Police. Sources privy to the matter revealed that Rao used political influence to resolve his issues and became chief of District Malir again. SSP Rao had participated in Karachi operation of 1990s, left the city as political scenario changed in 2000, and later returned to the metropolis in 2007. He was first posted in Gadap Town, Malir in 2008 and held sway there for eight years.

This is not the first time that Rao was suspended and then reinstated. Earlier, too, he had been suspended twice while he was serving as District Malir SSP. First time, he was suspended by Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2013 following a country’s deadly blast at Abbas Town, killing and injuring several people.

Second time, he was suspended by Sindh former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah last year following his controversial press conference against MQM. Rao had demanded at the press conference to ban MQM following the arrests of two MQM men linked to Indian spy agency– RAW. Interestingly, one of them – Tahir Lamba was later released by the court due to lack of evidence.