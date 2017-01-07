KARACHI - A rickshaw driver was killed and two policemen were injured in two consecutive attacks on law enforcers in city’s North Nazimabad area on Friday.

As per details, the first attack took place at around 8 in the morning when an armed motorcyclist hurled a hand grenade at the Taimuria police station, injuring police constable Muhammad Iqbal and damaging outer wall of the police station.

Seven minutes later, armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at two traffic policemen at Five Star Chowrangi in which 25-year-old rickshaw driver Ali Imran, a resident of Surjani Town, was killed. A traffic police constable identified as Muhammad Bashir was injured. The armed assailants, however, fled after the other policeman returned the fire.

Talking to the media men at Taimuria Police Station, Zone Central and West police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik claimed that same motorcyclists were behind both attacks. He said that one of them had covered his face with a cloth. He said it was being investigated whether the second militant was wearing a helmet or not, as there were different accounts.

DIG Larik said that after attacking the police station, the armed motorcyclists attacked three traffic police officials on duty at Five Star Chowrangi.

Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja took notice of the two incidents and directed the DIG-West to present a report after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incidents. “The investigation of these incidents should be on the basis of the evidence collected from the crime scenes, witnesses’ statements and all other aspects so that they (assailants) could be punished by the court,” IG Khowaja said.

It is pertinent to mention here that such incidents have occurred in the past too. Karachi has been hit by a series of terror attacks. A couple of days ago, police sub-inspector (SI) Iqbal Mehmood of the Ferozabad Investigation Wing was shot dead and three others, including his friend, were injured when armed motorcyclists attacked him on Rashid Minhas Road on Wednesday night.

Also, DSP Traffic Faiz Shigri was shot dead in a targeted attack on Gulistan-e-Jauhar on November 27. Police had found two bombs in the District West of the city a couple of days ago.

‘kidnappers’ gang busted

Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of criminals involved in kidnapping people for a short period of time.

Criminal Investigation Agency’s (CIA) Chief DIG Dr Jameel Ahmed, while addressing a press conference at his office, shared details with media men and said that the gang was involved in short- term kidnappings for the last three years, particularly in Saddar as well as Jinnah and Civil Hospitals.

He said that the group used to kidnap people, mostly belonging to rural Sindh, with the help of intoxicated substances and later collect ransom from their families for their release.

DIG Ahmed said that following frequent complaints, he had formed a special team headed by AVCC DSP Raja Amjad, who, in collaboration with CPLC, managed to arrest them after hectic efforts during a raid conducted in Garden.

The suspects arrested included Khamiso Bux, Hanif Gull, Majeed Ahmed, Khalid Khamiso and Javed Ali.

The police also claim to have recovered toxic substance and a rickshaw from their possession. Recently, the group abducted a person, namely Haji Mallah about 20 days ago from Jinnah Hospital and released him at Sacchal area after getting Rs100, 000 ransom money, however, the victim died in a road accident later as he was given over dosage. The cases against them were registered and further investigation was underway.