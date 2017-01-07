KHAIRPUR - Shah Abdul Latif University has announced the Self-Finance Merit List of the BS and Masters Programme for admissions in various faculties and departments in the academic year, 2017 at both its Khairpur and its Shikarpur campuses.

The list is available on www.salu.edu.pk. The deadline for the submission of admission fees through challan has been extended till January 10. Results: Shah Abdul Latif University has announced the results of M.Ed (Masters of Education) annual examinations held in July 2016. The candidates are advised to visit their affiliated education centers for results.