MIRPURKHAS - Provincial Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahr has said that improvement in educational sector is must to save future of the youth.

He was presiding over a meeting of officers of education department, elected representatives, district administration officers and members of civil society here at cultural complex (Ajrak Club) on Friday.

He said he was striving to improve the education system in the province.

He sought the cooperation from district administration, officers of education department and elected representatives to point out the closed schools, problems being faced in this regard and the measures to remove these problems.

He asked the elected representatives to point out closed schools, problems of the schools and ghost teachers and submit to him their reports through deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas within a week for taking action against the guilty officials and officers.

Provincial minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Mehdi Ali Shah to set up monitoring committees on taluka and district level to ensure proper use of school specific and SMC funds.

Director Education Mirpurkhas Niaz Leghari was directed to appoint the NTS pass primary school teachers in union councils, junior school teachers at taluka level and high school teachers in high schools in the district.

He said that a teacher be appointed on 30 children (students).

Provincial minister said that we have succeeded to separate the schools and colleges department and now measures were being taken to appoint subject specialists in each college and added that after the imposition of educational emergency in Sindh deputy commissioner had been bound to visit a college in a week, assistant commissioner bound to visit a high school and Mukhtiarkar to visit five primary schools in a week.

He said that he had been assured by the elected representatives, civil society, district administration and officers of the education department that they would work for making the education system better and hoped that they would keep their word.

He asked the chairman union councils to take measures to appoint teachers in closed schools of their areas with the help of Sindh Education foundation. Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Mehdi Ali Shah said that he was going to launch an operation clean up in the education department to resolve its problems.

Talking to media persons, the provincial minister said that the Sindh government was implementing the merit and action would be taken against those education department officers found non-cooperative.

In reply to few questions, he said that the education department, with the cooperation of USAID, was building 106 O level schools to improve the quality of education.

He said that although the biometric system was better but at the time of imposing this system some conditions had not been met.