KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to send 10 cases of terrorism to the military courts. The decision in this regard was taken in the legal committee meeting chaired by the home secretary.

According to sources, the case of murder of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri will be sent to the military court.

The case of assassination of four Rangers personnel will also be sent to the military court.

Meanwhile the case of killing of four army men in Pareedi ares of Karachi was also included in the list of case to be sent to the military court. Earlier, Sindh government had sent 26 cases to the military courts.