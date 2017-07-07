KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police Thursday claimed to have arrested at least five militants besides recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

The suspects arrested were identified as Zulfiqar, Imran, Waqas, Aziz and Azam. Their arrests were made during separate raids in various parts of the city.

CTD SSP Munir Shaikh told media that those arrested belonged to a sectarian outfit– Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, and were involved in various cases of terrorism.

The SSP said that during initial course of interrogation, the suspects revealed that the accused persons also confessed to have been involved in attacking the SHO Amanullah while also killing a person over refusal to pay the money. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Sharafi Goth area. The police officials said that the encounter took place when the suspects were busy in looting the passersby, adding that the police personnel on routine patrolling reached the site and asked the robbers to surrender, however, the culprits opened fire at the police instead of surrendering themselves.

In retaliation, the police also fired back and killed both the suspects after an exchange of fire. The police also claim to have recovered a motorcycle and two pistols from their possession.

Their bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where they were later identified as Anil and Zahid. Police officials said that both the killed robbers were involved in various cases of crimes while further investigation was underway.