MIRPURKHAS - District and Sessions Judge Syed Irshad Ali Shah on Thursday ordered Mirwah Gorchani police to register a case on the complaint of victim Akbari, wife of Ibrahim, resident of village Nizamuddin, taluka Shujaabad.

The complainant, in her written application to the court, had stated that she was living in her house with her children alone, while her husband had gone away for labour.

She added that she was asked by one Sultan, resident of the same village, to develop illegal relation with him, and that when she refused, he issued her threats of dire consequences.

She said that on the night of June11, Sultan, along with armed persons, entered into her house and tried to rape her. “But my hue and cry alerted the neighbours, who gathered at my house. When the accused saw the people, he warned me of dire consequences if she complained against him anywhere and fled away.

She expressed the fears that due to threats hurled by Sultan, she and her family were in great danger.

She demanded the court that she and her family be provided protection.

Talking to media persons at the premises of sessions court, Akbari said that she had submitted various applications to the SSP and DIG for registration of an FIR, but still no measure had been yet taken by police, forcing her to seek help from judiciary.