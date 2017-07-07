KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal Thursday presided a meeting to review security arrangements for the coming by-election in PS 114.

He on the occasion particularly deliberated upon the contingency plan and urged police officers to ensure law & order situation in the constituency with strict vigil on mischievous elements.

The meeting was attended by additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Additional IG (CTD) Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi, Additional IG Special Branch Dr. Waliullah Dal, DIG East Zone Arif Hanif and SSP Faiz ullah Korejo, said a press release issued by provincial home department. The Home Minister urging the officers to beef-up the security arrangements ordered searching and sweeping of every polling station by bomb disposal squad. Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal directed SSP Faiz ullah Korejo to ensure that dedicated police parties may escort the polling staff and material from the election commission office to concern polling stations and back after the polls. He further directed the zonal and district police East to ensure coordination with special branch police of Sindh and Pakistan Rangers.

SSP Faiz ullah Korejo on the occasion shared details of the security plan and said 92 polling stations have been established in different 57 buildings. For the security purpose, he said 1501 police personnel including three companies of RRF will be deployed on the day whereas 41 mobiles, 5 APCs and 60 motor cycles are being deputed across the constituency.

SSP Faiz ullah Korejo said roof top deployment of all the 57 buildings was also being ensured.

AIG - Karachi, Mushtaq Maher directed the DIG East zone to arrange an urgent meeting with the candidates and take them into confidence about the proposed physical search of the vote casters to ensure extraordinary security measures.