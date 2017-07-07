KARACHI - Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja has stressed the need to carry out investigation of cases on modern lines through latest techniques and equipment in order to prepare strong cases to curb crimes.

Addressing a motorcycle distribution ceremony at Police Headquarters Garden South here on Thursday, he said, “Whole society pays, if one criminal is protected.”

The IGP said, besides performing operational duties, effective investigation of cases is also important, therefore, probe should be conducted from all aspects to prepare a strong case.

A total 351 motorcycles were distributed among the personnel of different wings of Karachi Police. As many as 223 motorcycles were handed over to the Court Moharir of the Investigation department of the Karachi police. While 128 motorcycles were provided to the officials of Special Branch and Karachi Range. The IGP announced that Investigation department’s officials of all police stations in Karachi will also be provided police vans soon. It was informed that 100 liters petrol per month has been allocated for each motorcycle which will be provided through fuel cards. Proper check and balance will be maintained on each motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja in his directives issued here Thursday has sought fool-proof security arrangements for people in general, voters, electoral staff as well as candidates during by polls scheduled for Karachi and Kot Diji (Khairpur) on July 9.

Asking concerned Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), to take extra ordinary measures for the security of the concerned stakeholder, the Sindh police chief said the code of conduct issued by Pakistan Election Commission - Sindh must also be strictly implemented. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that polls are conducted with absolute transparency and impartiality,” said IGP-Sindh.

The Sindh Police chief said specially trained cops be assigned security responsibilities at all highly sensitive polling stations while bomb disposal squads must necessarily undertake the required measures. He said advance intelligence collection must also be streamlined with plain clothed police men deputed around sensitive polling stations.