KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) claimed to remove illegal water connections in the city to control water theft, however, water tanker mafia continues its illegal practice of water theft from major resources of water board.

KW&SB’s statement claimed that a special team along with local police and assistant commissioner take action against illegal water connection in Banaras area and disconnected an illegal water connection from 48-inch diameter main water supply line.

The statement claimed that water theft from the main supply line through 10-inch diameter pipe. Due to the illegal water connection Pirabad and Frontier Colony were badly affected and residents of these areas were deprived from water supply. It is worth to mentioning here that police also lodged a FIR against three people including Inam Siraj, Tahir and Khanzada Mir on complaint of KW&SB.

On the other side, dozens of illegal water hydrants operating in the metropolis under the alleged patronizing by KW&SB. An official of KW&SB on condition of anonymity told that hundred on water tankers were illegally filled from Hub Riverbed which is a major source of water supply to district west of the city. The official further said that the water tanker operatives were contacted with the officials of water board and they also paid them a handsome amount to continue this illegal business.

Similarly, various illegal water hydrants were reopened in various localities of the city, these were demolished and closed in near past on the orders of apex court. The illegal water hydrants were getting water from main water supply lines of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Due to the functional illegal water hydrants in residential areas residents have complained of water shortage and they also depends on purchasing of water tankers because they were deprived from water supply through pipelines.

Residents of the various localities also complained that the they were deprived from water supply since long and they also hopeless from smooth water supply from pipelines but water board has getting monthly bills without provide service.

It’s worth mentioning here KWSB have had made several tall claims ahead of the removal of illegal water hydrants making million of rupees despite the various operations against the mafia.