KARACHI: Today the Supreme Court has ordered that the cinema in the city’s Federal B. Area should be converted back to the Islamic centre which it originally was.

In its ruling, the court instructed that the concerned authorities should restore the Islamic centre, called Al-Markaz-i-Islami, back to its original condition.

The Supreme Court also ordered appropriate action against the property’s owner and officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The KMC has maintained its stance that the Islamic centre building had been given to the owner for Islamic cultural activities. Earlier the KMC had also conceded before the Supreme Court that no mosque was constructed at the center as planned.