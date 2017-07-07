KARACHI - The campaign for by-elections to be held in PS-114 (Karachi-XXVI) on July 9 has gained momentum, as the political parties are showing their strength by holding public meetings and rallies in the constituency.

Although around 27 candidates are contesting the polls, main contest is expected between the candidates of four major parties- PTI’s Najeeb Haroon, PPP’s Saeed Ghani, MQM-Pakistan’s Kamran Tessori and JI’s Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed its work in this regard, and has announced that electioneering in the constituency will come to an end on July 7 at midnight.

Currently the provincial assembly constituency is flooded with banners, stickers and portraits of leaders belonging to different political parties. The candidates have started wooing the voters by holding public meetings and rallies in different areas of the constituency.

Couples of days ago, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with other party leaders and the candidate completed tour of the constituency while JI chief Sirajul Haq has also addressed a public meeting in the constituency. MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar is also addressing public meetings daily whereas Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to address a public gathering in connection with PS-114 by-elections today.

PPP, MQM-P failed to deliver,

says JI chief

July 9 would be remembered as the day of accountability of rulers as the power of vote is not less than the power of an atomic bomb, said JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq while addressing a public gathering in PS-114 on Thursday.

Siraj was of the view that masses could utilise the power of their votes to change their fate as well as of their off springs.

He said that the city deserved a new culture of honesty and dignity. “PPP and MQM did nothing for people of the constituency. What will they do for residents of the PS 114 now when they failed to serve them previously?” he questioned.

The JI chief further said that voters in PS 114 were well aware of the nefarious designs of those political parties which had received their votes in the past, but did not deliver.

He said that though MQM had been ruling in the city for a long period of time, it had done nothing for the masses. “Similarly PPP has been ruling in the province for several decades, but they also never delivered,” he added.

He accused the political parties of only serving their leaders and their agendas. Siraj urged masses to use their votes against corruption and crimes.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, in his address, alleged that those who were elected from PS 114 in the past only exploited its people instead of serving them.

He predicted that the people would reject all such elements who represented the elite class, instead of the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, JI’s candidate Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon said that it was only JI which served people of the constituency and registered the localities situated in the constituency during the tenure of Abdus Sattar Afghani.

PTI gets support of religious parties

PTI Karachi chapter leaders, while addressing a press conference at Insaf House, along with the leaders of various religious parties and organisations admired their services.

They said that positive change in the society was not possible without the support and involvement of religious leaders and that PTI had always respected the contribution made by religious elements in the society and thanked them for their support for the party’s candidate Najeeb Haroon.

Speaking on the occasion General Secretary of Pakistan Ulema Mashaikh Sajjad Shabbir Rizvi, Molana Mazharul Haq Thanvi, Razi Haider Rizvi, International Khatme Nabuwat Secretary Molana Hazrat Wali Hazarvi and other expressed their support for Imran Khan’s movement against corrupt mafia, and hoped that he would bring change in the country after coming to power in the next general elections.

They also extended their full support to PTI candidate Najeeb Haroon in by-elections in PS-114.

MQM claims victory in by-polls

Claiming victory of MQM-Pakistan candidate Kamran Tessori in PS-114 by-elections, MQM coordination committee member Dr Khalid Maqool Siddiqui has said that the party represented about 85 percent people of the port city and despite cheap tactics being employed by the opponents, the party would emerge successful on the election day.

Siddiqui was addressing a press conference along with other parties’ leaders at party’s Central Election Office in Mehmoodabad.

On the occasion, Rajput Supreme Council International, ANI, All Rajput Muslim Association and Rajput Qaumi Alliance joint candidate Rao Waseem for PS-114 withdrew in favour of MQM`s candidate.

Speaking to the media men, MQM-P leader said that efforts were being made to defame the party after the general elections in 2013 by holding MQM-P responsible for rigging in the polls. “But supporters of the party failed all such conspiracies by using the power of their votes in favour of party candidates and once again MQM-P candidate would emerge victorious on July 9,” he expressed optimism.

Kamran Tessori, in his address, thanked the Rajput community for extending their support and withdrawing the candidate in his favour.