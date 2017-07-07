KARACHI - Supreme Court (SC) while hearing the petition seeking shifting of oil tankers outside the city has directed government to complete the process of land allotment for oil tankers in Muwach Goth within a week.

SC Karachi registry bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case pertaining to shifting of oil tankers out of city for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, Advocate general took the plea that oil agency is not paying its due share. On it the court ordered oil agency to pay its share immediately.

Municipal Commissioner took the plea before court that PMT was stolen from Zulfiqar Abad Terminal and electricity was also disconnected.

On it the court ordered chief secretary to resolve all matters by convening a meeting of officials in this regard.

The court while issuing orders in the case remarked that land allotment for oil tankers in Mawach Goth should be completed within one week besides providing fire fighting and other facilities in terminal.

The court further remarked, all tankers should be shifted by making functional the Zulfiqar Terminal within one week.

Justice Gulzar Remarked, ‘if oil tankers are seen after one week in the city then court will issue orders for initiation of action.’

The court while giving government one week time for shifting the oil tankers adjourned the hearing.

SC expresses dismay over inaction against police high-ups

The Supreme Court has expressed anger over inaction against high-ups in the Sindh Police who have been involved in illegal activities in Karachi.

The case regarding action against police officials was heard in the Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Thursday. During the hearing, the inquiry committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, submitted an interim report over the matter, but the report did not have material over any action taken against high-ups in the police department.

Expressing concern over the “biased” report, Justice Gulzar Ahmed said action has only been taken against constables and assistant superintendents, but the “big fish” have been let loose, which is not fair.

Talking about the possibilities, the Sindh advocate general said action could be taken against officers in the police department under the Civil Servants Act.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said there is a strong grouping in the Sindh Police. He added this impression should be eradicated by carrying out indiscriminate action instead of picking and choosing.

Therefore, the court ordered the committee to carry out action against all the corrupt employees, including officials of the rank of deputy inspector general, of the department and sought a report within two weeks.

While taking suo motu notice against cases the Supreme Court had found out police officials being involved in murders, robberies and extortion cases. FIRs were also registered against the accused, but they continued to enjoy their positions in the department. Therefore, the Supreme Court had constituted the inquiry committee to take action against such officials.