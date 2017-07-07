Kandhkot - Kashmore Police Chief on Thursday dismissed six constables for being absent from duties and negligence. According to a press release issued by SSP office, Senior Superindent of Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro dismissed six police constables, namely Amjad Hussain Langhah, Manzoor Ahmed Mahar, Abdul Kareem Chachar, Shahzado Bhayo, Ghulam Yasin Khoso and Abdul Wahid Khoso. As per press release, five police officials, including ASIs, head constables and constables were issued show-cause notices whereas a suspended official, Jalal Din Mazari, was reinstated. When this scribe contacted the SSP, he said that the black sheep in police department would be punished while those who had been performing their duties with honesty would be encouraged.