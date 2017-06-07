KHAIRPUR - Excise Police Ghotki recovered 120 kg of hashish in raids conducted near Ghotki on Tuesday. According to details, a team, led by Excise and Taxation Officer Yakoob Jagirani, signaled a trailer to stop at Ubaro checkpost and during search recovered 80 kilograms of hashish while driver of the trailer and others managed to escape.

According to Excise Police, hashish was being transported to Karachi from Peshawar and that the trailer was seized.

Another team, led by Excise Inspector Hussain Bux Larik, searched the coaches and arrested narcotics dealers and recovered 40 kilograms of hashish from them. The coach was also going to Karachi from Peshawar. Excise police said that the case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Food inspector handed

10-year imprisonment

NAB court on Tuesday awarded Food Inspector Nawab Shah Tariq Joyo 10 years imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs2.8 million in a corruption case. According to details, NAB Court Sukkur pronounced the judgment in the case of misappropriation in the distribution of Baradano, and sent Joyo behind the bars for 10 years and also imposed fine of Rs 2.8 million.