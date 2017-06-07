KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies Tuesday claimed to have arrested 163 accused during Karachi operation drive while recovered huge cache of weapons from them.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Sindh police in a joint venture with Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) arrested an alleged extortionist. A case of extortion was reported to CPLC East in which an Airport Security Force (ASF) official Sub Inspector received extortion letter and call. CPLC East zone team started working on technical data and ground intelligence with SIU and apprehended two key extortionists.

The accused arrested extortionists namely Muhammad Shoaib and Umair Ibrahim from Jamshed Road while receiving extortion money of Rs100,000 from Shakir, a resident of Martin Quarters whose FIR No 174/2017 under Sections 384/385/34 registered with Jamshed Quarter police station. Mobile phones with SIM cards which were being used for demanding ransom were also recovered. Further Investigation is in progress to apprehend other accomplices if any.

Meanwhile, Law enforcement agencies (LEA) claimed to have arrested as many as 162 accused persons involved in various criminal activities. The raids and operations have been carried out in various parts of the city while law enforcement agencies have recovered huge cache of weapons.

Rangers claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons dumped by the militants associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. The weapons recovered had been dumped in Eidhgha ground Naziamabad. The weapons were dumped in a room constructed in the ground and nearby garbage yard. The weapons recovered including a LMG, SMG, LMC, revolver, three Awan Bomb and 227 bullets.

Spokesperson said that weapons have been recovered on the information of already arrested activist of MQM London while weapons have been preserved to carried out terrorist activities in the metropolis.

Police claimed to have carried out 95 raids and operations in different localities of the city while recovered huge cache of weapons. The accused persons arrested were including the terrorist and bandits groups. The accused persons arrested were including absconders and other criminals.